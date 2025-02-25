Overage Goaltender Oke Commits to Lake Superior State University

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke announced on Monday his commitment to play hockey at Lake Superior State University following his OHL Career. He joins Calem Mangone as the second Spirit player to commit to the Lakers after this season.

A native of Shelby Township, Mich., Oke has played in 150 regular season games with the Spirit, the third-most in franchise history. His 78 career victories are second only to Jake Paterson's 82, a mark Oke is anticipated to break with 12 games remaining in the 2024-2025 season. He also holds the distinction of the lowest season goals-against average in the team's history, a 2.89 GAA through 41 games last year.

Oke was stellar through limited postseason play in 2024. Despite being limited to six games in the playoffs, Oke posted a 5-0 record with a 1.83 GAA and .938 SV%. He returned from injury and led Saginaw to each of their five victories at the 2024 Memorial Cup.

After already setting a career-high with 49 appearances this season, Oke sits at 26 victories - just four shy of establishing a new personal best.

