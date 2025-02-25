Pridham Michigan Goal Highlights Dominant 6-1 Victory for Blueshirts

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers battle the Guelph Storm

Kitchener, ON - After being held to two goals on 29 shots, the Rangers scored four unanswered in the third period to earn a 6-1 victory over their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm. There were many highlight reel goals in this one, but none like the successful Michigan attempt by Jack Pridham bringing the fans to their feet. Luke Ellinas scored in his return to the Rangers line-up getting the Rangers on the board. The Rangers top line of Swick-Humphreys-Pridham has combined for 11 points in the last two games. Jackson Parsons stopped all but one Guelph attempt, making 26 saves on his way to earning his 34th win of the season.

It was the Storm who scored first capitalizing on their lone power play opportunity. Charlie Paquette got his 28th of the season for Guelph to give the Storm a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Christian Humphreys matched Guelph's power play marker with one of his own to even the game at 1-1. Luke Ellinas then gave Kitchener the lead and a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Jack Pridham scored twice in the opening 5 minutes of the third period, including his Michigan goal along with Haeden Ellis and Matthew Andonovski to cap off six unanswered goals by the East Avenue Blue.

Attendance: 5,744

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, GUE 1 - PPG

10:34 Charlie Paquette (28) - Max Namestnikov, Jake Karabela

2nd Period

KIT 1, GUE 1 - PPG

10:45 Christian Humphreys (6) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano

KIT 2, GUE 1 - GWG

15:02 Luke Ellinas (19) - Adrian Misaljevic

3rd Period

KIT 3, GUE 1

0:27 Jack Pridham (21) - Trent Swick, Humphreys

KIT 4, GUE 1

4:59 Jack Pridham (22) - Trent Swick, Christian Humphreys

KIT 5, GUE 1

10:25 Haeden Ellis (3) - Cameron Arquette

KIT 6, GUE 1- PPG

12:45 Matthew Andonovski (5) - Luca Romano, Jakub Chromiak

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Pridham (2G)

Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Luke Ellinas (1G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 44 - GUE 27

Power play: KIT 2/5 - GUE 1/1

FO%: KIT 50.6% - GUE 49.4%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jacksons Parsons (KIT) - 26/27 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 38/44 Saves, Six Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will wrap up their two-game homestand on Friday, February 28th against the Sarnia Sting before heading to Owen Sound to open the month of March against the Attack on Saturday the 1st. Puck drop against the Sting is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

