Game Day - February 25th - GUE vs. KIT

February 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Spending Tuesday night in Ranger territory.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Rylan Singh

Has 24 points (2 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games through his second season with the Storm

Had 3 assists against Saginaw on Saturday, February 22

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Adrian Misaljevic

Leads the Rangers in goals and points

Has 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 58 games through his overage season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kitchener 5-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-2-1

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Kitchener 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-1-0

Last 5 Years Kitchener 27-11-1-0 Guelph 12-21-5-1

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Kitchener Kitchener 14-5-0-0 Guelph 5-12-2-0

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Guelph Kitchener 13-6-1-0 Guelph 7-9-3-1

