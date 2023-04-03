Penguins Sign Justin Addamo for 2023-24 Season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Justin Addamo to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Addamo, 24, has registered five goals in 14 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season while playing on a professional tryout agreement. Prior to joining the Penguins, he led their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, with 21 tallies.

The 6-foot-6 forward who was born and raised in Clermont-Ferrand, France played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University. He then transferred to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year, a year in which he posted a collegiate career-best 14 goals. In 138 career college games, Addamo picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

The Penguins' next game is Wednesday, Apr. 5 against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

