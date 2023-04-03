Tye Kartye Named AHL Rookie of the Month

The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March. Kartye notched 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 15 games for the Firebirds.

Kartye had five multiple-point games on the month, beginning with the first two-goal effort of his pro career in a 5-1 win at Bakersfield on Mar. 3. He scored the game-winning goal in the Firebirds' 5-4 win at San Jose on Mar. 4, and then recorded a hat trick to lead Coachella Valley to a 6-3 win over Texas on Mar. 12. Kartye picked up a pair of assists in a 4-1 win over Iowa on Mar. 15 and ran his scoring streak to six games with goals in back-to-back contests against San Diego on Mar. 19 and at Texas on Mar. 21. He closed out the month with goals in three consecutive games, including his fourth game-winning tally of March in the Firebirds' 4-0 win at Ontario on Mar. 31.

A native of Kingston, ON, Kartye recorded 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, tied for the league lead in scoring among rookies, and has skated in all 65 games to date for Coachella Valley. He also ranks first among AHL rookie forwards in plus/minus with a plus-18 rating. The 21-year-old native of Kingston, Ont., played three junior seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds, totaling 74 goals and 82 assists in 191 games.

Kartye signed as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken on Mar. 1, 2022.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand tonight, April 3rd as they face the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT at Acrisure Arena.

