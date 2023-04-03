Dallas Recalls Thomas Harley from Texas

Texas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley

Texas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Harley will wear No. 55 with Dallas.

Harley has 34 points (10-24--34) and a +19 rating in 66 regular season games with Texas this season. He shares ninth among AHL defensemen in goals and ranks second among Texas blueliners in assists and points. Harley also paces Texas defensemen in shots (121) and ranks second in points per game (0.52) and shares second among AHL rearguards in shorthanded goals (2).

Named an AHL All-Star on Jan. 11, the 21-year-old has registered three points in a game on three separate occasions this season, most recently April 1 vs. San Jose (1-2--3). He tallied his first career shorthanded goal on Nov. 12, 2022 vs. Rockford and netted his second one on March 11 at Coachella Valley.

Selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Harley has four points (1-3--4) in 34 career NHL regular season games. He scored his first career NHL goal in the 2021-22 regular season finale on April 29, 2022 vs. Anaheim.

