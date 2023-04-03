Dawson Barteaux Recalled from Idaho and Reassigned to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Barteaux, 23, has compiled 24 points (2-22- 24) and a plus-five rating in 62 games for the Steelheads this season. The third-year pro ranks fourth on the team with 12 power play assists and shares fourth among defensemen with 24 points, helping Idaho lock up the best record in the ECHL.

He skated in 30 games for Texas last season, posting one goal and two assists, while added eight assists in 11 games for the Steelheads in 2021-22. Barteaux also had two points (1-1- 2) in 25 games as a rookie for the Stars in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Foxwarren, Manitoba was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168^th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

