Blues Recall G Vadim Zherenko Under Emergency Conditions

April 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Vadim Zherenko from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.

Zherenko, 22, was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. This season, his first in North America, the 6'4, 196-pound goaltender has played in 24 games for the Thunderbirds, posting a 10-8-3 record along with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. During the 2022 preseason, the Moscow, Russia, native made one appearance for the Blues, stopping all 11 third-period shots he faced to help the Blues to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

