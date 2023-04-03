Leonard Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI- Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward John Leonard from Milwaukee.

Leonard has skated in four contests for the Predators this season, scoring the game-winning goal in his Nashville debut on March 2 at Florida. At the AHL level, he moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 38 (14g-24a) after notching a power-play goal on Friday at Grand Rapids, his 61st game of the season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound also leads Milwaukee in shots (162) and is third in goals (14); he's recorded a point in nine of his last 12 games for the Admirals, including a five-game point streak (2g-3a) from Feb. 23-March 11. He's tallied 72 points (32g-40a) in 108 career AHL games with Milwaukee and San Jose.

The Admirals return home Wed., Apr. 5 to play host to Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

