Bridgeport Islanders Announce School-Day Sellout

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced that their Healthy Hockey School-Day Game on Tuesday morning against the Springfield Thunderbirds is sold out.

It marks the first sellout at Total Mortgage Arena this season.

A total of 7,653 fans, mostly comprised of local students and faculty, are expected to attend the annual school-day event, which begins at 10:30 a.m. More than 50 school groups and youth organizations from Fairfield County, New Haven County, and as far north as New Milford, Connecticut will be on hand.

The Islanders are also happy to partner with Trefz Family McDonald's, who supported the school-day game by donating 500 tickets for schools to utilize.

During the annual Healthy Hockey School-Day Game, fans will learn about healthy eating, exercising and fitness habits, as well as math, science, and teamwork lessons surrounding the game of hockey.

For more information on how you and your organization can get involved with school-day events during the 2023-24 season, please call or text the Bridgeport Islanders at 203-579-5231. Fans may also email the team at tickets@bridgeportislanders.com.

Tomorrow's game can be seen online via AHLTV or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network beginning with the pre-game show at 10:15 a.m.

