IceHogs Insider: Regular Season Winds Down with 3 Fun-Filled April Games

April 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs one last time for our "Salute to Screw City," celebrating all things Rockford and the 8-1-5.

The first 1,500 fans through the doors that night will get an exclusive Screw City hat, presented by BMO Bank. Oink Outfitters is also restocked with all new Screw City merch, including more Screw City replica jerseys. You can even buy some of those items online now.

Another highlight of the night will be the IceHogs' Annual Live Jersey Auction, presented by Insurance King. This live postgame auction will give fans the opportunity to bid on the Screw City player-worn jerseys and get the sweater right off the player's back. Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners.

All proceeds from the Screw City jersey auction will benefit theIceHogs Community Fund. Thanks to the generosity of fans through various activities and events throughout the season, the IceHogs Community Fund will be able to award over $100,000 in grants to approximately 12 organizations in the Rockford region this year.

Buy Tickets

Tuesday, April 11 at 7p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesday!

Buy Tickets

Saturday, April 15 at 7p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

Tommy Hawk, beloved mascot of the Chicago Blackhawks will join forces with Hammy Hog to entertain the fans for the final regular season finale on Fan Appreciation Night. We're also giving away IceHogs team photos for the first 2,500 fans.

Buy Tickets

Save money and timeby purchasing tickets and parking online in advance.

PARKING: Cash is no longer accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.