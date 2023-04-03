Syracuse's Alex Barré-Boulet Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Alex Barré-Boulethas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending April 2, 2023.

Barré-Boulet recorded three goals and four assists for seven points in three games last week as the Crunch closed in on securing a playoff spot in the North Division.

Barré-Boulet began Syracuse's big weekend with a power-play goal and a game-high seven shots in a 6-5 overtime victory over Belleville on Friday night. Then on Saturday, he netted a pair of third-period goals to erase a two-goal Crunch deficit before registering his second assist of the night on the OT winner as Syracuse rallied past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-3. And on Sunday, Barré-Boulet recorded two more assists to help the Crunch earn another standings point in a 5-4 shootout loss at Utica.

Barré-Boulet ranks second in the AHL in assists (55) and points (78) - both career highs - over 63 games played with Syracuse this season. The fifth-year pro from Montmagny, Que., has played 265 AHL games with the Crunch and is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (108), assists (169) and points (277). An AHL All-Star in 2020 and 2023, Barré-Boulet won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league's outstanding rookie in 2018-19.

Barré-Boulet has also skated in 32 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Seattle, registering six goals and three assists.

