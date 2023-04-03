Abbotsford Canucks Announce April Community & Fan Engagement Nights

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced details of their April homestand today as the team pushes to secure home ice in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. With just five regular season home games remaining, the Canucks are excited to host four Community and Fan Engagement Nights in April, including Community Heroes, Autism Acceptance, Country Night, and Fan Appreciation.

More details on each night are provided below.

April Theme Night Schedule:

Community Heroes - April 8 vs Ontario Reign

Join us as we recognize and celebrate Community Heroes of the Fraser Valley, presented by BCLC. There will be a pregame ceremony dedicated to difference-makers in the community and organizations who work on the front lines, while a cast of superhero characters will also be in attendance. Do you know a hero in your community who deserves to be celebrated? Nominate them for BCLC Community Hero of the game here.

Autism Acceptance - April 12 vs Calgary Wranglers

Presented by Canucks Autism Network, Autism Acceptance night aims to create a welcoming and supportive environment for Abbotsford Canucks fans on the autism spectrum. This night features many inclusive aspects such as an overall lower volume in the venue and free sensory kits available to fans. Each sensory kit is provided by Canucks Autism Network and includes noise-cancelling earphones, tactile items, sunglasses, and a visual itinerary of the game. Join us as we showcase the talents of individuals with autism, as well as the work of Canucks Autism Network.

Country Night - April 14 vs Calgary Wranglers

Go country with the Abbotsford Canucks on Country Night, presented by BC Dairy. Enjoy all your country favourites while catching some hard-hitting hockey action. Join us after the game for our final South Rise Social of the regular season including $5 beers and live country music!

Fan Appreciation - April 15 vs Calgary Wranglers

Don't miss the final game of the regular season as we celebrate you, the fans. This game is dedicated to the passionate and loyal fans who pack the Abbotsford Centre night after night to cheer on Abbotsford's team. The first 5,000 fans in the building will also receive a prize as a token of our appreciation. Don't miss out on this exciting night!

More information regarding these special nights will be announced on the Abbotsford Canucks social media channels closer to the game dates.

Single game tickets start at only $23 and can be purchased online at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

