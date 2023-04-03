Jonny Brodzinski Named AHL Player of the Month for March Efforts

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced on Monday its monthly award winners for the month of March. Hartford Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski has been named the AHL's 'Player of the Month' for the month of March.

Brodzinski, 29, appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack during the month of March, scoring 20 points (11 g, 9 a). In the process, Brodzinski set a new AHL career-high for assists with 25. His previous career-high had been 22 during the 2016-17 season as a member of the Ontario Reign.

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, helped lead Hartford to a record of 7-5-1-1 during the month of March. The Wolf Pack were 7-3-0-1 in the games that Brodzinski skated in, propelling them into playoff position in the Atlantic Division. The captain missed three games due to a recall to the parent New York Rangers (NHL).

Brodzinski set a new career-high with his first five-point game (1 g, 4 a) on March 24th. He assisted on three of Hartford's goals, while scoring the other, during a third period in which the club erased a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-5.

With Hartford battling Bridgeport for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Brodzinski scored eight goals in four games against the Islanders during March, all Wolf Pack victories. He led the offense with two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win on March 4th, a victory that was tied for the largest margin of victory in franchise history. It was just his second career four-point outing. He also scored the winning goal in a 7-5 decision on March 15th at the XL Center.

Selected in the fifth round, 148th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Brodzinski joined the Rangers organization as a free agent on October 9th, 2020. Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski has appeared 93 games and scored 102 points (45 g, 57 a).

The Pack return to the XL Center on Wednesday, April 5th, hosting the Toronto Marlies for the only time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

