Penguins Sign Avery Hayes to Two-Year Deal

June 27, 2023







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Avery Hayes to a two-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

In his final season of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, Hayes posted a career-high 43 goals in a season split between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Peterborough Petes. Hayes captured the OHL Championship in back-to-back seasons, lifting the Robertson Cup with Hamilton in 2022 and Peterborough in 2023. The 20-year-old led the Petes with 12 goals during this year's playoff run.

As a result of winning the OHL title, Hayes' teams participated in the 2022 and 2023 Memorial Cup Tournaments. Hayes produced six goals and eight points in 10 total games at the events.

In 237 career OHL games, the Westland, Michigan native earned 106 goals and 97 assists for 203 points. Hayes also racked up 54 points (26G-28A) in 42 OHL playoff games.

