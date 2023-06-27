Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Right Wing Trey Fix-Wolansky to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Extension Through 2024-25 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2024-25 season, club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has registered two goals and one assist for three points with 24 shots on goal in 15 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He recorded 1-0-1 with 11 hits and 19 shots on goal, while averaging 12:57 of ice time in nine games with the club in 2022-23.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Fix-Wolansky has added 60-79-139, 133 PIM, 22 PPG and 500 shots on goal in 166 career AHL regular season games with the Cleveland Monsters since making his pro debut in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He was named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23 after finishing fourth-T in the league in points-per-game (min. 25 GP), seventh in points and eighth-T in assists with 29-42-71, 40 penalty minutes, 11 power play goals, 224 shots on goal and a 1.16 points-per-game in 61 contests.

The 5-7, 191-pound winger was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft. He recorded 93-152-245 with 202 PIM, 30 PPG, 479 shots and 13 game-winning goals in 206 career games for the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings from 2016-19.

