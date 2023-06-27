Anaheim Ducks Acquire Andrew Agozzino from San Jose

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Andrew Agozzino from San Jose for defenseman Andrej Sustr.

Agozzino, 32 (1/3/91), has recorded 3-9=12 points with a +4 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Colorado. The 5-10, 187-pound forward split the 2022-23 season with the San Jose Sharks organization, scoring 1-2=3 points in four NHL games with the Sharks. He also led the San Jose Barracuda in points (26-35=61), goals and assists in 63 American Hockey League (AHL) games while serving as the club's captain.

Agozinno joins the Ducks for the second time, spending parts of two seasons with Anaheim in 2019-20 and 2020-21 after being claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh Feb. 24, 2020. He combined for 1-1=2 points and a +3 rating in eight games with the Ducks in that span. He also scored 13-14' points in 31 games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) in 2020-21. Agozzino has posted 219-297=516 points and 608 PIM in 664 career AHL games, ranking fourth in goals and fifth in points since joining the league full-time in 2010-11. The Kleinburg, Ontario native is a three-time AHL All-Star, appearing in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013, 2019 and 2020.

Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), appeared in 361 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay, recording 11-58=69 points with 163 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-7, 217-pound blueliner was acquired by the Ducks with Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round selection in the NHL Draft from Minnesota for John Klingberg, Mar. 3, 2023.

Sustr has combined for 3-11=14 points with a +8 rating in 51 AHL games with San Diego and Iowa. Sustr has earned 1-1=2 points and six PIM in 12 games with the Gulls after beginning the season with Iowa, recording 2-10=12 points with a +12 rating and 35 PIM in 39 games. The Plzen, Czechia native has appeared in 135 career AHL games with San Diego, Iowa and Syracuse, collecting 8-28=36 points with a +3 rating and 103 PIM.

