Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears won their 12th Calder Cup Championship, the Birmingham Stallions and Pittsburgh Maulers advanced to the United States Football League Championship Game, and the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard. Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, ECHL, United States Football League, Canadian Football League, XFL, Indoor Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Premier Lacrosse League, Texas League, Eastern League, Pacific Coast League and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

For the 12th time in their storied history, the Hershey Bears are Calder Cup champions. The Bears extended their league record and captured their first championship since 2010 with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight at Acrisure Arena, winning the Calder Cup Finals series four games to three. Bears forward Mike Vecchione became the first player in AHL history to score a sudden-death overtime goal in Game 7 of a Calder Cup Finals, clinching the championship at 16:19 of OT. Top Washington Capitals prospects Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre scored in regulation for Hershey, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit to become the first road team to win a game in the series.

Highlights from Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Hershey Bears.

The Hershey Bears fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's 12th Calder Cup championship.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 26, the appointment of Ryan Craig as the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, the team's American Hockey League affiliate. Craig, 41, has spent his entire coaching career with the Golden Knights, joining the team as an assistant coach in the inaugural 2017-18 season and serving in that capacity through this year's Stanley Cup Championship team.

ECHL

The Fort Wayne Komets have announced that they have hired Jesse Kallechy as the 30th head coach in franchise history. Kallechy, 33, (cahl-ick-ee) has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Florida, helping the Everblades capture back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native began coaching in 2015 as an assistant coach with Huntsville of the SPHL. After winning a championship with the Havoc in 2018, Kallechy took his first head coaching position with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, posting a record of 56-29-17 over two seasons. He was named Coach of the Year after the shortened 2019-20 season.

Komets hire Jesse Kallechy as the 30th head coach in franchise history. Hear his first comments here as he talks with Komets broadcaster, Shane Albahrani.

The Idaho Steelheads in conjunction with the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars have announced the signing a two-year affiliation agreement extension, continuing one of the longest partnerships between a National Hockey League (NHL) and ECHL club through the 2024-25 season. The Steelheads have served as the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars since the 2005-06 as well as during the 2003-04 season. Since their partnership began, the Steelheads have won two Kelly Cup Championships (2004, 2007) and played in four Kelly Cup Finals (2004, 2007, 2010, 2023). The Steelheads' and Stars' partnership is the third-longest current continuous affiliation in the ECHL.

Idaho Steelheads, Dallas Stars agree to affiliation extension

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The new team out of First Arena in Elmira are excited to announce Tyler Gjurich and M.J. Maerkl as the coaching staff for the team this season. Tyler Gjurich will take over the reins as the Head Coach and M.J Maerkl will be assistant coach for the new FPHL team. Gjurich is a familiar face to First Arena, He played 42 games for the Elmira Enforcers in 2019 and 2020. Gjurich had 30 goals and 30 assists in his two seasons with the former club. He then went on to play for the Binghamton Black Bears, where he has been the last two seasons. Gjurich broke the FPHL scoring record this season, passing Ahmed Mahfouz at 297 goals.The new Bench Boss looks to bring his scoring knack and leadership to the bench of First Arena this season.

FOOTBALL

United States Football League

The Pittsburgh Maulers advanced to the USFL Championship with a 31-27 overtime victory over the Michigan Panthers. Here are the highlights.

Check out the highlights as the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers in dominant fashion 47-22.

USFL Top 10 Plays From The Semifinals

Leading the Birmingham Stallions to a playoff berth with the best record this season, Head Coach Skip Holtz has been named the 2023 USFL Coach of the Year. After coaching at the collegiate level since 1987, Holtz jumped to the professional ranks for the first-time last year. Directing the Stallions to a 9-1 record, he captured the 2022 USFL Championship. In 2023, he picked up where he left off, guiding Birmingham to a league-best 8-2 record.

Canadian Football League

The Montreal Alouettes are saddened to learn of the death of former running back Dahrran Diedrick, who passed away at the age of 44. Diedrick wore the Alouettes colors from 2006 to 2013, winning two Grey Cups (2009, 2010), before returning to the nest in 2014 after a stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The former third-round pick (24th overall) in 2002 by Edmonton spent time in the NFL with San Diego, Green Bay and Washington. He hoisted his first Grey Cup in his rookie season with Edmonton in 2005.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 3, 2023

Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett look at one of the most outrageous celebrations in the CFL this year as they discuss who's that guy who celebrates a play too much!

XFL

The XFL announced that following the Rookie Draft conducted on June 16, 2023, the rights to the following 44 undrafted players have been claimed by teams. Players are listed alphabetically by team:

Trent Harris lead the XFL in sacks during the 2023 XFL season. See how the Houston Roughnecks Linebacker racked up four sacks in one game!

Indoor Football League

Plays of the Week 14

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury announced that they have parted ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard. Mercury lead assistant coach Nikki Blue has been elevated to the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Nygaard, who was hired as Mercury head coach on January 24, 2002, compiled a 17-30 regular season record in two seasons. The Mercury are currently 2-10.

Two-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and 2018 Kia WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty lead the list of 10 players - four guards and six frontcourt players - selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game set to be played on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas (ABC, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET). The starters were revealed today during ABC's broadcast of a game between the Liberty and Washington Mystics.

Aliyah Boston takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 22.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 1.7 BPG.

Jewell Loyd takes home Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.3 PPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.0 SPG

NBA G League

2023 NBA Draft Recap: ALL Ignite Selections

BIG3

Season 6 Week 1 - Defending Champions Trilogy vs. Enemies - Highlights

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Toronto FC announced that Head Coach & Sporting Director Bob Bradley has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach & Technical Director Mike Sorber has also been relieved of his duties. Toronto FC named Bob Bradley the club's Head Coach & Sporting Director on November 24, 2021, and during his tenure with the Club, the team compiled a 14-26-19 record.

Jose Martínez scores an unbelievable volley to tie the game vs. Orlando City

Luis Miguel Echegaray talks through Lionel Messi's contract intricacies at Inter Miami CF.

National Women's Soccer League

Furthering its commitment to increasing player compensation, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced sweeping increases to bonus pool payouts for the 2023 NWSL Championship and 2023 NWSL Shield presented by CarMax. These increases were prompted by the league's decision to reevaluate bonus pools relative to the record-breaking $1.1 million prize pool announced for the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

NJ/NY Gotham FC announced at the Empire State Building that U.S. Women's National Team forward, Olympic medalist, three-time National Women's Soccer League champion, and former league MVP Lynn Williams has signed a new three-year contract to remain with the club through 2025. "Gotham FC has quickly become my home, and I'm honored to be part of the club's long-term vision," said Williams. "This is a special team with talented players and a supportive coaching staff that has allowed me to thrive. I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together over these next few years."

HOW BOUT IT, GOTHAM FC ALLIE LONG!

Join us for a fun and candid conversation between best friends and professional soccer players, Taylor Smith and Mandy Freeman. In this video, they sit down to answer fan questions about their careers, personal lives and everything in between.

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 15 of the 2023 regular season with Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanicch voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after scoring a pair of goals in his side's comeback 4-3 victory against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

United Soccer League One

Goal and assist for Tate the great! Tate Robertson - USL League One Player of the Week

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 PLAYS FROM 2023 COLUMBUS

BASEBALL

Texas League

Arkansas' Tenerowicz makes the most of his groundout

Eastern League

Baltimore Orioles prospects Cade Povich and Coby Mayo are featured in the MLB Network Prospect Spotligh

Pacific Coast League

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Michael Busch is featured in the MLB Network Prospect Spotlight

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Amy Pauly, one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the college volleyball ranks, has been named the first head coach of the Orlando Pro Volleyball Federation team. Pauly comes to Orlando from USC, where she was the associate head coach for the women's volleyball program. Pauly will also serve as Orlando's Vice President of Volleyball Operations. Pauly is recognized throughout college volleyball circles as a tremendous recruiter and talent identifier, and was integral in the Trojans' recruitment of both high school student-athletes and collegiate transfers during her time there. Most recently Pauly helped attract the nation's top-rated recruiting class to USC in 2022.

American Ultimate Disc League

The TOP 10 plays from Week 8 of the 2023 AUDL season!

