Steelheads, Dallas Stars Sign Two-Year Affiliation Extension

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), in conjunction with the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars)and Texas Stars (@TexasStars), have announced on Thursday the signing a two-year affiliation agreement extension, continuing one of the longest partnerships between a National Hockey League (NHL) and ECHL club through the 2024-25 season.

The Steelheads have served as the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars since the 2005-06 as well as during the 2003-04 season. Since their partnership began, the Steelheads have won two Kelly Cup Championships (2004, 2007) and played in four Kelly Cup Finals (2004, 2007, 2010, 2023). The Steelheads' and Stars' partnership is the third-longest current continuous affiliation in the ECHL.

Eleven former Steelheads have played with the Stars: goaltenders Richard Bachman ('09-'10), Landon Bow ('16-'17), Matt Climie ('08-09), and Dan Ellis ('03-'04); and forwards B.J. Crombeen ('05-'07), Justin Dowling ('12-'13), Aaron Gagnon ('07-'08), Gavin Morgan ('99-'00), Tom Wandell ('07-'08), Francis Wathier ('06-'07), and Gemel Smith ('15-'16).

Additionally, two former head coaches have moved up the Dallas Stars organization. Derek Laxdal ('05-'10) served as the Head Coach for the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate for Dallas for six seasons before being promoted to his current position as Assistant Coach in Dallas during the 2019-20 season. Neil Graham ('12-'19) was appointed Head Coach of the Texas Stars during the 2019-20 season.

"The Steelheads' commitment to the development of their players is reflected in their exceptional performance on the ice," said Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "We are very pleased to extend our partnership with them for the next two seasons."

The Stars are preparing for their 30th season in Dallas and second season under Head Coach Peter DeBoer.

During the 2022-23 season, five players under NHL contracts skated with the Steelheads: goaltenders Adam Scheel, Dylan Wells, Rémi Poirier, forward Antonio Stranges and defenseman Dawson Barteaux.

"We're extremely excited to renew our long-standing affiliation with the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars," said Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen. "This has been one of the longest affiliations in the ECHL and we are very fortunate to be a part of this great relationship. We look forward to continuing to develop both players and coaches during our time with one another.

The Texas Stars will continue as Dallas' top development affiliate in the AHL. During the 2022-23 season, eight different players dressed for both the Steelheads and AHL Stars. Texas is led by Neil Graham, former Steelheads Head Coach, who led Idaho to three-straight 40-win seasons before his promotion to the AHL.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

