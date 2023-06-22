Oilers Announce Season-Ending Roster

June 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the Season-Ending Roster for the 2023 offseason.

A player being on a Season-Ending Roster does not mean they have been offered a contract or will play for the team next season. Omitted players can also still sign with their respective clubs. A further, detailed explanation from the ECHL is listed below.

"Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2023-24 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent."

Tulsa Oilers Season-Ending Roster

(V) = Veteran, (R)=Rookie

Forwards: Tyler Poulsen, Brennan Blaszczak (R), Ethan Stewart, Dante Sheriff, Alex Gilmour, Tristan Crozier (R), Michael Farren, Tag Bertuzzi, Dante Zapata (R), Eddie Matsushima, Jackson Leef (V), Kalvyn Watson (R)

Defenseman: Andrew Jarvis, Karl Boudrias, Kylor Wall, Cameron Supryka, Justin Bean, Mike McKee (V), Conor MacEachern (R), Jarod Hilderman

Players Ineligible: Adam Pleskach (V - Did not sign an SPC for 2022-23 season); Daniel Mannella (AHL-contracted player); John Ferguele (Retired on 9/15 - played zero games in 2022-23)

Players Omitted:Riley Morris (R), Jack Doremus, J.C. Campagna, Cody Milan, Ryley Lindgren (R), Jake Smith, Alex Kromm (V), Benjamin Gagne (R)

The next date for fans and media to keep in mind is July 7, when qualifying offers are due. Stipulations and an explanation can be found in the body of this release. Offers must remain open until 11:59 p.m. on July 22. Players signed to a contract before June 30 are not required to receive a qualifying offer.

The Oilers open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Utah Grizzlies, the team they finished 2022-23 against, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Puck drop will be at 8:10 p.m. CT.

Tulsa's first opportunity Defending the Rig at the BOK Center is Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for a 7:05 p.m. start.

--

Hockey and combined Tulsa Oilers Entertainment flex vouchers are on sale now. Call or text 918-632-7825 for more info.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.