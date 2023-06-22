Head Equipment Manager Justin Sturtz to Return for his Second Season in Kansas City

The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the return of equipment manager Justin Sturtz, who will return to Kansas City for his second season with the organization.

"Justin has a wealth of experience at the junior, major junior and pro level," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "We are so excited to have Justin and his family staying in Kansas City with the Mavericks. Justin is an unsung part of our organization, and he allows for the players' needs to be met on and off the ice. We are very lucky to have Justin continue with the Mavericks organization."

Sturtz came to the Mavericks after spending nearly a decade with teams in the WHL, AHL and USHL.

The Mavericks begin their 15th season of hockey with the team's home opener on October 21 against the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 PM. Multi-game ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action and excitement. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced date this summer.

