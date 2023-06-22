Pascal Rhéaume Appointed as New Head Coach & General Manager of the Lions de Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières - The Lions de Trois-Rivières Hockey Club is proud to announce the appointment of Pascal Rhéaume as the new Head Coach & General Manager, effective immediately. Rhéaume will succeed Marc-André Bergeron who is departing the club.

Pascal Rhéaume, who served as the Lions' assistant coach since 2021, brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in the world of professional hockey. As a former player, Rhéaume had an outstanding career, including stints with various NHL teams.

Rhéaume's extensive knowledge of the sport, combined with his strategic mindset and strong work ethic, make him the ideal candidate to lead the Lions de Trois-Rivières to new heights. His passion for the game and commitment to player development align perfectly with the organization's vision and goals.

"The Trois-Rivières Lions are thrilled to welcome Pascal Rhéaume as our new Head Coach & General Manager," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment "We believe that his experience as a player and coach, along with his dedication to Trois-Rivières, will contribute significantly to the success of our hockey club. We have full confidence in Pascal's ability to lead the Lions to greatness."

As the new Head Coach & General Manager, Rhéaume will assume overall responsibility for the team's on-ice performance, player recruitment, and strategic decision-making. He will work closely with the rest of the coaching staff and front office to build upon the Lions winning culture.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières would also like to express their gratitude to Marc-André Bergeron for his contributions over the years.

"We extend our thanks to Marc-André Bergeron for his service with the Lions de Trois-Rivières," said Dean MacDonald. "Marc-André's passion for the game was important in building the team. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

With the appointment of Pascal Rhéaume as the new Head Coach & General Manager, the Lions are poised for an exciting new era. The team looks forward to building upon their achievements and reaching new milestones under Rhéaume's leadership.

