Elmira Announces Coaching Staff

Elmira N.Y.- The new team out of First Arena in Elmira are excited to announce Tyler Gjurich and M.J. Maerkl as the coaching staff for the team this season. Tyler Gjurich will take over the reins as the Head Coach and M.J Maerkl will be assistant coach for the new FPHL team.

Gjurich is a familiar face to First Arena, He played 42 games for the Elmira Enforcers in 2019 and 2020. Gjurich had 30 goals and 30 assists in his two seasons with the former club. He then went on to play for the Binghamton Black Bears, where he has been the last two seasons. Gjurich broke the FPHL scoring record this season, passing Ahmed Mahfouz at 297 goals.The new Bench Boss looks to bring his scoring knack and leadership to the bench of First Arena this season.

Joining him with the whistle will be M.J. Maerkl. Maerkl was a member of the Elmira Mammoth this past season, playing 11 games in the purple and orange, recording 2 goals and 2 assists. Maerkl ended the season on the bench after an injury took him off the ice. The Southern Tier native also played with the Binghamton Black Bears prior to Elmira. The Defenseman played in 48 games and had 1 goal and 11 assists in his two seasons with the team down I-90.

The team will look towards the new voices on the bench this season as they work their way through the season at First Arena.

