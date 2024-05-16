River Sharks to Relocate

May 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira, NY - The Elmira River Sharks would like to take the opportunity to thank our fans for your loyalty & support this past season. We are truly honored to have been part of the Elmira community. Although the offers we submitted to the arena were rejected, the offers that were made to us in return were not conducive to being able to sustain a professional hockey team in Elmira. So with that team was forced to shut down & cease operations. However, the River Sharks franchise was recently purchased and will be moving to a new location in the state of New York so your former River Sharks players will have a new home. That new team location & name will be announced on Monday May 20th.

Again, we want to thank the fans of Elmira for their continued support to our FPHL teams over the years. It has been an honor and a privilege to be your team & part of your community.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league that will be operating in its 15th season during 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2024

River Sharks to Relocate - Elmira River Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.