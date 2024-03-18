Black Bears Take Down Sharks, 8-1

March 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira finished out the three in three weekend battling the best team in the Empire division, the Binghamton Black Bears. The season series between the two squads had Binghamton ahead 7-3 through 10, but as of late Elmira has kept the games competitive.

Binghamton came out strong at home as Scott Ramakers tallied his first pro goal just 1:54 into the game past Sammy Bernard. The Black Bears kept attacking as Dan Wieber tallied his 4th of the season just 1:35 later to make it 2-0. Late in the period Colan Fitzgerald scored his second goal since returning to Binghamton on a delayed penalty to Davide Gaeta to give the Black Bears a 3-0 lead after the first period.

After swapping netminders Sam LiVecchi entered the game and Elmira was able to ratchet up the pressure, but couldn't find the back of the net again McAnanama. Binghamton on the other hand beat their former teammate twice in 36 seconds as Austin Thompson and Jestin Somero both found the back of the net to give the Black Bears a commanding 5-0 lead.

Binghamton continued pushing the pack in the final period as well scoring three more times as Andrew Logar had a power play goal, Kyle Stephan had an even strength goal and Ramakers scored shorthanded to make it 8-0. Dustin Jesseau cashed in on a power play opportunity right off the face off to break the shutout bid by McAnanama.

Bernard stopped 11 of 14 in the loss, while LiVecchi stopped 26 of 31 in relief.

The River Sharks are back in action in Port Huron next Friday and Saturday night. Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr. #FeartheFin

