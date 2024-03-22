Prowlers Best Elmira in Shootout, 4-3

Elmira enters the weekend just 4 points ahead of the Watertown Wolves with just 8 games remaining while Watertown holds two games in hand. Points are at a premium this late and facing off with an opponent who has clinched their postseason berth already the River Sharks hoped to take advantage of a team with very little to play for.

It didn't take long for the River Sharks to get going as Steven Klinck took a pass from Trevor Neumann and skated in on Port Huron's Ian Wallace going forehand backhand and over the shoulder to open the scoring and give Elmira the 1-0 advantage. 2:12 later Bret Parker added another on an MJ Maerkl dump in that Parker ripped towards the net and gave Elmira the 2-0 advantage.

The Prowlers came out in the second with a chip on their shoulder and after an early penalty to Blake Peavey for hooking Ross Bartlet was able to tip home a shot from Liam Freeborn to bring Port Huron back to within one, 2-1. 1:57 later Conor Foley netted an even strength goal to tie things up at 2 goals apiece.

Klinck hustled into the third and found the back of the net early as just 1:13 into the third Elmira went back up 3-2. However, a power play goal midway through from Tristan Simm tied things up at 3 a piece. No one could find the back of the net in three-on-three overtime, but when the shootout commenced Conor Foley held his shot long enough to send Sammy Bernard sprawling and earn Port Huron the 1-0 shootout victory as Gaeta, Wilson, and Klinck all were snubbed by Wallace.

Bernard stopped 33 of 36 in the loss.

Elmira returns to McMorran Arena for the final time this season tomorrow night for a 6:05 pm puck drop. Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr for all the action!

