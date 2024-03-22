River Dragons Roll Past Rockers 5-2

March 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons kicked off a three-game weekend set with a 5-2 win over the Motor City Rockers on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus roared out to a 5-0 lead by the midway point of the third period on goals from Justin MacDonald, Carter Shinkaruk, Alex Storjohann, Austin Daae and Cody Wickline.

Motor City did manage to tack on a pair of goals late in the third period from Danny Vanderwiel and Avery Smith for the 5-2 final.

Breandan Colgan made 21 saves to pick up his 21st win of the season while Trevor Babin made 37 stops in the loss.

Notes:

Columbus remains the only team in the FPHL unbeaten at home in regulation with a 21-0-1 mark.

MacDonald's league-record scoring streak is now at 35 straight games with a point. In that stretch he has 32 goals and 49 assists for 81 points.

Storjohann and Daae reached the 20-goal plateau, giving Columbus seven 20-goal scorers.

The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm and Sunday at 4:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.