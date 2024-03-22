Bobcats Gain Hard-Earned Point in 2-1 OT Defeat to Danbury

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats battled to the bitter end and gained a hard-earned standings point in a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the defending champion Danbury Hat Tricks.

Vladislav Vlasov's 14th goal of the season, scored on a redirect off a point wrist shot by Igor Dolkart, at the 6:52 mark of the first period was the lone goal for either side until late in the game. Both sides put on an evening-long clinic of tight-checking, physical, defensively sound playoff-style hockey.

Johnny Ruiz's 34th goal of the season, scored on the power play with just over 4 minutes remaining in regulation, ended up sending the game beyond the scheduled 60 minutes.

22 seconds into the extra frame, Justin Daly took a holding penalty, and Josh Labelle converted 11 seconds into the ensuing power play to give Danbury the victory.

The two teams will meet for the second and final time this season tomorrow night.

