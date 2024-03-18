Hat Tricks Trick Their Way to 2, 3-2

Elmira had a rough night against Danbury in Friday night, but knew they needed to step things up at home against a divisional rival as they battled for points. Danbury looking to extend their lead in third place in the empire division while Elmira clings to the final playoff spot in the division.

Steven Klinck returned to the lineup Saturday night and immediately made his impact felt. On a 5 on 3 power play Elmira saw the puck roll out to Klinck who put home his 8th of the season against Danbury and gave Elmira the 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame there was plenty of controversy and a lot more of a substantial Danbury attack. Putting up 22 shots in the period Danbury found a rebound and William Berry scored his first of the season to even the game up 1-1. Jonny Ruiz cashed in on a 5 on 3 power play next as Frankie McClendon's stick was taken out of his hands and the Hat Tricks cashed in. Ruiz made it 3-1 as well on a late shorthanded breakaway that saw McClendon injured as he tried to make the save.

With the goalie pulled in the third Davide Gaeta found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough for Elimira as 3-2 was as close as they got.

McClendon stopped 29 of 32 in the loss while Bernard stopped 11 of 11.

Elmira is back in action tomorrow afternoon in Binghamton at 4pm as the River Sharks look to keep distance from the Watertown Wolves. Join us on Mixlr and on Youtube! #FeartheFin

