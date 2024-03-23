Sharks Stymied by Skills Comp Again, 3-2

March 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira came into Saturday night knowing Watertown, the team behind them in the standings, will make up one of their games in hand tomorrow so even though they took a point out of a shootout loss last night Binghamton clinching the division gives them a reason to rest stars for the postseason. Destiny is in the River Sharks hands and they need points.

Scoring was plentiful on Friday night, but on Saturday night the initial twenty minutes were quiet as both netminders stood tall. Once the second period kicked off however the Prowlers opened the scoring as Ross Bartlett scored his second in as many nights just 6:50 into the frame giving Port Huron the 1-0 lead. Elmira's power play has struggled but tonight it found a way as Cameron Yarwood slapped home a perfect pass from Austin Pickford to tie the game up on the man advantage 14:06 into the second period. However the Prowlers returned the favor 1:42 later as Evan Foley found the back of the net behind Sammy Bernard to give Port Huron the 2-1 advantage.

The River Sharks came out in the third on a power play but couldn't find the equalizer to start off the period, but after taking a penalty of their own Bret Parker notched his second of the weekend on a shorthanded breakaway giving Elmira a tie, 2-2. Neither side could score in the rest of regulation or the three on three over time so for the second time in two nights the teams went to the skills competition. Bernard stopped one of three, while only Blake Peavey found the back of the net for the River Sharks giving Port Huron the extra point.

Bernard stopped 40 of 42 in the loss.

The River Sharks return to First Arena next Saturday night to take on the Watertown Wolves at 6:07pm the final Saturday night game of the season. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

Sharks Stymied by Skills Comp Again, 3-2 - Elmira River Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.