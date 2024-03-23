Petro Posts Four-Point Night in Win

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons notched eight goals in a game for the sixth time this season as they dispatched the Motor City Rockers 8-5 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Justin MacDonald scored twice to lead the offense in a four-goal first period, with Columbus leading 4-2 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Columbus scored two goals just 11 seconds apart to take what appeared to be a commanding 6-2 lead. But former River Dragon Lane King pulled the Rockers back to 6-3 with a four-on-four goal just before the end of the second.

After Kirk Underwood stretched the lead to 7-3 just 53 seconds into the third period, Motor City came back with a pair of goals by Nick Gullo 27 seconds apart to cut the lead to 7-5.

Later in the period, Josh Pietrantonio scored his second of the game from a prone position after being hauled down on his way to the net. While sliding along the ice, Pietrantonio swept the puck past goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez's attempted poke check to ice the game for Columbus and complete a four-point night for the captain.

Notes:

Columbus scored eight goals for the sixth time this season, but the club's season high in a single game is 11 back on February 16 against Baton Rouge.

MacDonald finished with two goals and an assist, extending his league record scoring streak to 36 games. Over that stretch MacDonald has scored 34 goals and added 50 assists for 84 points.

Rookie goaltender Hunter Virostek earned his first pro win in his first pro start, stopping 27-of-32 Rockers shots.

Hunter Bersani (3a), Alexander Jmaeff (1-1-2), Ryan Hunter (2a), and Carter Shinkaruk (2a) all recorded multi-point games in the win.

The same two teams wrap the three-game weekend series on Sunday at 4:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

