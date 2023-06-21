Komets Hire Jesse Kallechy as Head Coach

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have announced that they have hired Jesse Kallechy as the 30th head coach in franchise history. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Kallechy, 33, (cahl-ick-ee) has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Florida, helping the Everblades capture back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native began coaching in 2015 as an assistant coach with Huntsville of the SPHL. After winning a championship with the Havoc in 2018, Kallechy took his first head coaching position with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, posting a record of 56-29-17 over two seasons. He was named Coach of the Year after the shortened 2019-20 season.

"I am honored to be here in Fort Wayne. It's a great organization with a great history, and I can't wait to get started," said Kallechy.

Before coaching, Kallechy was a goaltender for four different SPHL teams from 2011-2015.

"The Fort Wayne Komets are very pleased to name Jesse Kallechy our new head coach. Jesse is a winner. He is young and hungry and loves to recruit teams. We are looking forward to a great run with Jesse and hope the community welcomes him with open arms," said Komet president Michael Franke.

Kallechy replaces Ben Boudreau, whose contract was not renewed after four seasons. The first day players can sign ECHL contracts is Friday, June 23.

"We're excited to welcome Jesse and his wife to Komet Land. Jesse has an outstanding track record as a head and assistant coach. He has worked under one of the best coaches in the ECHL, Brad Ralph, the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Kelly Cups, and we hope he can bring his winning ways to Fort Wayne," said general manager David Franke.

