Everblades Assistant Coach Jesse Kallechy Heads to Fort Wayne

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that Jesse Kallechy has been named the new head coach for the Fort Wayne Komets. Kallechy, who has served as an assistant coach with the Florida Everblades for the past three seasons, takes over for Ben Boudreau.

Kallechy, 33, is a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta. He played college hockey at Ferris State University, where he was a two-time All-WCHA Second Team selection at goaltender. After college, Kallechy played professionally for four seasons in the ECHL and SPHL. Kallechy began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL from 2015-18 and then became the head coach/director of hockey operations with the Fayetteville Marksmen from 2018-20. He joined the Everblades in 2020-21, and helped the team win Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023.

"I am honored to be named the head coach of the Fort Wayne Komets," said Kallechy. "This is a great organization with a rich history, and I am excited to get started. I would like to thank David and Jerri Hoffmann,Craig Brush and Brad Ralph for their outstanding leadership and support. I learned a great deal from them during my time with the Everblades, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play a part in a first-class organization."

Kallechy's coaching record as an assistant coach in the ECHL is 122-64-27. He has also served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the World Junior A Challenge.

"Jesse is a rising star in the coaching ranks," said Everblades President/GM Craig Brush. "He is a great communicator and has a proven track record of success. I am confident that he will be a great head coach for the Komets."

Head Coach Brad Ralph also shared his admiration for Kallechy, remarking, "Jesse has been an integral part of our hockey department, and his impact cannot be overstated. His passion for the game, combined with his strong leadership skills, makes him the perfect fit for the head coaching position in Fort Wayne. I have no doubt that he will make a positive impact on the Komets organization and help them achieve great success."

