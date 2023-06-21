Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter Returns for his Eighth Season

June 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter will return for his eighth season with the Mavericks, the organization announced today.

"Nick Potter has been instrumental to the Mavericks success and has continued to perform as the league's top trainer," Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had said. "Behind the scenes, Nick is invaluable to keeping the players safe and returning them from injury. He conducts himself as a true professional and we are so happy to have him returning to the Mavericks. Player safety is of the utmost importance to our organization and with Potter in charge of our athletic training, we know we are in great hands."

Potter, the 2018-19 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year, will begin his eighth season with the organization at the start of the 2023-24 season. He currently serves as the President of the ECHL Pro Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and is a member of the ECHL Player Safety Committee.

Prior to joining the Mavericks in 2016, Potter was an assistant athletic trainer with the Kansas City Chiefs as well as spending two training camps as an athletic training intern for the Detroit Lions.

The Mavericks begin their 15th season of professional hockey with the team's home opener on October 21 against the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 PM. Multi-game ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action and excitement! Single-game tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced date this summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.