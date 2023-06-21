Grizzlies Acquire Forward Cody Caron to Complete Trade with Cincinnati

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Cody Caron from the Cincinnati Cyclones to complete a trade on March 17, 2023 when the Cyclones acquired defenseman Andrew Nielsen.

Caron appeared in 55 regular season games for Cincinnati in the 2022-2023 season, where he scored 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 55 games. Caron had 2 assists in a 3 game series at Utah at Maverik Center on March 22, 24, 26. Caron also appeared in 8 playoff games with Cincinnati in 2023, scoring 1 assist.

Caron played his college hockey at Carleton University in 2018-2020, 2022. He stands 6'2" and 194 pounds.

The 2023-2024 regular season begins on Saturday, October 21st as the Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 pm.

