Thunder Completes Two Future Considerations Trades

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has completed two future considerations trades.

Connor Walters has been dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings to finalize the deal for forward Brett Boeing.

Chris McKay has been sent to the Florida Everblades to complete the trade for defenseman Austin Crossley.

Walters was originally acquired at the trade deadline in 2021-22. He played in 63 games this past season for the Thunder, collecting 15 points (1g, 14a).

McKay came to the Air Capital as a part of a trade that saw Matteo Gennaro go to Florida in 2021-22. Last season, he finished with 19 points (4g, 15a) in 44 games.

Teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

