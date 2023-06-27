Anaheim Ducks to Host Preseason Game at Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club's 2023-24 exhibition and regular-season schedules, which includes a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m.).
The contest will mark the third official preseason game the Ducks will host in San Diego, with the prior contests coming Sept. 11, 1994 vs. Los Angeles (3-2 loss) and Sept. 21, 1994 vs. Boston (4-3 win). Anaheim also visited the San Diego Gulls (International Hockey League) in the club's inaugural 1993 preseason game, which ended in a 5-1 win for the club (did not count in preseason standings). Ticket information and additional details for Anaheim's preseason contest in San Diego will be announced at a later date.
The Gulls own an all-time record of 258-213-28-14, including 137-98-15-6 at home and 121-115-13-8 on the road to rank second in the Pacific Division in all-time wins and tied for third in all-time points (558) since the division's inception in 2015-16. Twelve players skated with both San Diego and Anaheim last season, including 2023 American Hockey League All Star Lukas Dostal. In total, 84 players spent time with the Gulls and Ducks, including current roster players Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish and Simon Benoit.
Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/gullselite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.
