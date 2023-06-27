Purchase an Autographed IceHogs Jersey, Support Seats for Kids

Buy a game worn, autographed IceHogs jersey and help support our "Seats for Kids" program! By purchasing a jersey that supports this program, tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the '23-'24 season. This is a "Buy It Now" opportunity through DASH so act now to see which jerseys are for sale this week and get the one you want before it's too late.

A new set of jerseys will be up for sale each week. This week's options include a red autographed Garrett Mitchell and a white game-issued Cole Guttman. Jerseys will be up on DASH through July 2 or until sold.

Thanks to our Seats for Kids program and the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide close to $9,000 worth of tickets to kids from local school districts, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, and Safe Families of Greater Rockford, just to name a few.

