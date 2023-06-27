Anaheim Ducks Name Ryan Getzlaf Player Development Coordinator

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Ryan Getzlaf Player Development Coordinator. In his new role, Getzlaf will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson prepare and educate Anaheim's prospects for a career in professional hockey.

"We are thrilled to have a player of Ryan's stature stay with the club into his post-playing career," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "His experience and knowledge from his NHL and international career will be invaluable for our young prospects. He can help prospects reach their full potential on and off the ice based on his 17 years as an NHL player and valuable insight of the necessary steps from junior or college hockey to the NHL."

Getzlaf helped the Ducks to a 2007 Stanley Cup and was the longest-serving captain in Anaheim history (12 seasons, 2010-22). He scored a franchise-record 282-737=1,019 points with a +102 rating in Ducks record 1,157 career NHL games with the hockey club. On Oct. 31, 2021, Getzlaf earned a primary assist, surpassing Teemu Selanne to become Anaheim's all-time leading scorer (279-710=989). He also recorded his 1,000th career point on Nov. 16, 2021 vs. Washington, the only player in Ducks history to reach the milestone.

"I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club," said Getzlaf. "This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had. I would also like to thank Pat and his staff for giving me the chance to come in and learn, as well as help where I can."

Getzlaf retired from hockey following the 2021-22 NHL season after his final game on Sunday, April 24, 2022 vs. St. Louis at Honda Center. He retired as Anaheim's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, and is one of 12 players in NHL history to have captained the same team for 10 years and have scored 1,000 points. He is also one of 13 players in hockey history to win two Olympic gold medals and a Stanley Cup championship and one of 46 NHL players to record 1,000 points with a single franchise. He ranks in the top 100 on the NHL's all-time points (91st) and assists (51st) lists.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (19th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Getzlaf also leads Anaheim in all-time assists, even-strength points (664), overtime goals (11) and power-play assists (255). He ranks second among franchise leaders in power-play points (341), plus/minus (+102) and PIM (960), is third in game-winning goals (57) and fourth in goals. Among players selected in 2003, Getzlaf has the highest points per game (.88), most assists (737) and power-play points (341), and the highest time on ice per game among forwards (19:29).

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Getzlaf represented Team Canada at nine international tournaments in a span of 14 years (2002-16), recording 20-47=67 points in 60 tournament contests. He helped his country to five gold medals, including the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, 2005 World Junior Championship and 2003 U-18 World Championship. He also earned silver medals at the 2008 World Championship and 2004 World Junior Championship while appearing at the 2012 World Championship and 2002 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

