Belleville Sens Earn Awards at AHL Business Meetings

BELLEVILLE, ON - An important week of professional development for the Belleville Senators front office was significantly highlighted as the organization was the proud recipient of three awards presented at the 2023 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution, held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, Arizona, last week.

As part of the award ceremony, the franchise was honored for reaching an 85 percent renewal rate in corporate sales revenue, a 15 percent growth in corporate cash, and a 15 percent growth in group ticket revenue.

Throughout the week, Belleville Senators' Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews also took part as a keynote speaker throughout the event, helping to lead panel discussions in support of advocacy for equality in hockey and sports.

"I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment our staff has displayed over the course of the season. We take a great deal of pride in these accomplishments, and we are grateful to AHL for their recognition and continued support for our organization," said Belleville Senators' Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews.

The entire Belleville Senators organization looks forward to continuing to build on the success of last season with incorporation of strong insight and instruction from the AHL Team Business Meetings.

Front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League gathered to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales, game presentation and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industries leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season. The AHL Team Business Meetings are an annual event that rotates through member cities throughout the league.

