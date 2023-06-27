St. Louis Blues Extend Qualifying Offers to McGing, Toropchenko, Tucker

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has tendered qualifying offers to forwards Hugh McGing and Alexey Toropchenko, as well as defenseman Tyler Tucker.

By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these players when free agency opens on July 1.

Players that do not receive qualifying offers will become unrestricted free agents. As of Tuesday, Logan Brown, Brady Lyle, and Dmitri Samorukov have not received qualifying offers.

McGing, 24, was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. Last season, he posted 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and made his NHL debut with the Blues on April 12 against Dallas. Overall, the Chicago, Illinois, native has totaled 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) and 110 penalty minutes in 161 career AHL regular-season games.

Toropchenko, 24, was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 113th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft. Last season, he tallied 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 69 regular-season games with the Blues, as well as three points (one goal, two assists) and four penalty minutes in five regular-season games with the Thunderbirds. Overall, the Moscow, Russia, native has recorded 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 97 career NHL regular-season games.

Tucker, 23, was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. Last season, he collected four points (one goal, three assists) and 31 penalty minutes in 26 regular-season games with the Blues, as well as 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and 79 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds. Overall, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has posted 46 points (seven goals, 39 assists) and 227 penalty minutes in 142 career AHL regular-season games.

