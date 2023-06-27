Lifeguard Arena Renamed America First Center in Henderson

HENDERSON - The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, June 27, that the Henderson Silver Knights training facility and community ice rink that houses VGK and HSK hockey programming and other community events year-round in the Water Street District of Henderson has been renamed America First Center in Henderson.

The new name coincides with a multi-year extension of Foley Entertainment Group's partnership with America First Credit Union. America First has been a partner of the Vegas Golden Knights since the team's inaugural season in 2017, and will now become the Official Credit Union of Hockey in Las Vegas - as an exclusive partner for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights.

"It's a terrific day for Foley Entertainment Group and for hockey in Henderson as we join with America First Credit Union and reintroduce our community to America First Center," said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "Since opening in late 2020, this community center has been vital in growing the game of hockey in Southern Nevada for fans young and old alike. At the same time, America First Center has proven to be among the premier facilities in the world for training and developing promising athletes with the Henderson Silver Knights, and many of them eventually become Golden Knights."

"It is a privilege to welcome our friends at America First Credit Union, who share our passion for community and supporting our youth," said Bubolz. "We look forward to working together to provide opportunities for hockey players in Henderson and to allow all residents to fuel their passion for the sport."

America First Credit Union will be directly involved in supporting youth hockey and community initiatives in Henderson. They become the presenting sponsor of the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights and Henderson Jr. Silver Knights youth hockey programs.

"We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights and Foley Entertainment Group," said Thayne Shaffer, President and CEO of America First Credit Union. "They are more than just amazing teams. They're an organization passionately committed to serving our communities, which is why our culture at America First Credit Union aligns so well with theirs. We are proud to have our name on the America First Center in Henderson."

In celebration of the new partnership, the Golden Knights, Silver Knights and America First Credit Union are working together to create a charitable program that gives back to the local community.

For six years, America First has rewarded Clark County teachers with the Game Changers program, which recognizes local educators who have made a positive impact in the classroom and in the lives of their students. As part of this partnership, the Game Changers program will be expanded, and the Golden Knights/America First will now recognize a new teacher every month during the VGK season.

America First Credit Union and the Silver Knights will also create a co-branded debit card for America First members with exclusive benefits such as discounted team merchandise, ticket offers and more.

Originally named Lifeguard Arena, America First Center opened in November 2020 at 222 S. Water Street and is the official practice facility of the Silver Knights. Housing two ice sheets, America First Center is also home to VGK and HSK youth and adult hockey leagues, Learn to Skate programs, hockey watch parties, hockey schools and clinics, the Silver Knights' official team store at The Livery, and public skating sessions.

