Sharks Acquire Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Anaheim in Exchange for Forward Andrew Agozzino

June 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and Assistant General Manager Joe Will announced today they have traded forward Andrew Agozzino to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Andrej Sustr.

"Andrew requested a trade after the season, citing personal reasons, and we wanted to facilitate his request," said Will. "We thank Andrew for everything he did with the organization last year and we wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Sustr, 32, skated in 51 games between the AHL's Iowa Wild and San Diego Gulls in 2022-23, recording 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.

In his career, the native of Plzen, Czech Republic, has appeared in 361 NHL games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ducks, totaling 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) and 163 penalty minutes. In addition, he has appeared in 135 AHL games between the Syracuse Crunch, Wild and Gulls, notching 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists), 103 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating.

Prior to turning pro, the undrafted free agent played three years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.