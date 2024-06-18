Pena Ties Franchise Record in Doubleheader

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies split a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats Tuesday afternoon at Segra Park. They lost game one 3-2, but were able to take game two 3-1. Columbia also was able to witness franchise history as Erick Pena slapped his 25th homer of his Fireflies career to tie Dash Winningham, who played for Columbia in 2016-17.

Game One

Columbia and Carolina resumed for a third time 44 days after this game was suspended for a second time, and this time they were able to complete the game. Carolina tied the game pretty quickly. Yoswar Diaz singled and stole to third before advancing home on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1.

In the eighth, Carolina took the lead for the first time over the three game dates. Cooper Pratt and Daniel Guilarte led the frame off with back-to-back singles and a throwing error allowed for the runners to advance. They'd both score after a base knock from Reece Walling that put Carolina in front 3-1.

Jhonny Perdomo led off the ninth with a single, stole second and came around on a ground out to first from Jhonny Perdomo, but the Fireflies couldn't bring home any more runs, losing the game 3-2.

The two teams picked back up in the third inning and Emmanuel Reyes was able to spin two additional scoreless frames off the back of what Logan Martin started Saturday evening.

Rain started pouring down in the top of the third inning during Saturday's game at Five County Stadium. The Fireflies led 1-0 when the tarp came on. With runners on the corners and two outs, the game was suspended and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 5, at noon. Following the game, the two teams will play a second, seven inning contest.

Columbia scratched the score column first for the second straight night. Chris Brito slapped a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a ground out. Next, Blayberg Diaz allowed a ball to get passed him. Columbia's first baseman scampered home and the Fireflies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Game Two

Erick Pena slugged a solo homer to right in the fourth inning to make Columbia's lead 3-0. It was the outfielder's sixth homer of the season and the 25th of his Fireflies career, matching Dash Winningham for the most in Fireflies history.

Columbia struck gold first in the bottom of the first inning. Erick Torres, Blake Mitchell and Daniel Vazquez started the day with three-consecutive singles and Torres came around off Vazquez's hit to break the scoreless tie. With one out, Austin Charles legged out an infield single to bring home Mitchell and make Columbia's lead 2-0 before the end of the first inning.

Josh Hansell worked three scoreless innings in the start before handing the ball to Doug Kirkland (W, 3-3) who spun a pair of scoreless frames. Finally, Jarold Rosado (S, 3) worked a pair of innings, allowing one, unearned run to close out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ethan Bosacker (5-2, 2.66 ERA) takes the ball for the Fireflies and Carolina counters with RHP Daniel Corniel (3-2, 4.21 ERA).

