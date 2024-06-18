Shorebirds Lose Slugfest to Woodpeckers

June 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-41) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (28-36) in Tuesday's series opener at Segra Stadium by a final score of 16-8.

The Shorebirds took the lead two batters into the game as Aron Estrada launched a solo home run over the right field wall, his sixth of the season gave Delmarva a 1-0 lead after an inning.

Fayetteville countered in the bottom of the second by scoring three times with an RBI single by Alberto Hernandez, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, and a fielder's choice groundout by Jancel Villaroel, making it 3-1 Woodpeckers.

In the third, Delmarva pulled within one thanks to an RBI groundout by Aron Estrada that scored Luis Valdez, making it a 3-2 game.

The Woodpeckers answered that run with an RBI single by Xavier Casserilla in the bottom half, pushing their lead back to two at 4-2.

Delmarva fell behind by five runs as Fayetteville scored three more times in the fourth, giving the Woodpeckers their largest lead at 7-2.

However, the Shorebirds roared back in the fifth as an RBI double by Thomas Sosa made it a four-run game at 7-3. It took one swing for Anderson De Los Santos to tie the game as he belted a grand slam into the Woodpeckers' bullpen to even things at seven runs apiece. Brayan Hernandez concluded the inning with an RBI double to score Kevin Guerrero, giving the Shorebirds an 8-7 advantage.

Fayetteville counterpunched in the sixth with a six-run inning of their own, using five hits in the frame to put Delmarva behind by five runs again at 13-8.

Three more runs scored in the seventh on a three-run homer by Nehomar Ochoa Jr., giving the Woodpeckers their largest lead at 16-8, and Ochoa Jr. 6 RBIs for the game.

Delmarva could not push any runs across in the final two innings and would fall 16-8 in the series' first game.

Alimber Santa (1-1) picked up the win in relief for the Woodpeckers with Juan Rojas (1-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Trey Gibson gets the ball on Wednesday as Delmarva looks to bounce back. He'll face Julio Marte for the Woodpeckers with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.