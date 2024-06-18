Sanchez Added from ACL Brewers; Whiting Released

June 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Dikember Sanchez added from ACL Brewers and RHP Blake Whiting was released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 4 on the injured list.

In summary:

6/18: RHP Dikember Sanchez added from ACL Brewers

6/18: RHP Blake Whiting released by Milwaukee Brewers as of June 16

