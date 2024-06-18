Broken Bat Walk-Off Downs Jackets in Series Opener against Red Sox

SALEM, VA: Having tied the ballgame at one in the top of the 8th, the GreenJackets were one out away from forcing extra innings before a broken bat single from Antonio Anderson sent the Red Sox home happy with a 2-1 walk-off win.

In their final morning start of the season, the GreenJacket hitters struggled to wake the bats up early against Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. The righty was making his second start of the year against Augusta, and after throwing 5 strong innings of one-run baseball last month, he only improved this time out. Rodriguez-Cruz worked into the 6th inning for the first time in his pro career, allowing two hits and zero runs as he kept the bats at bay.

On the opposite side, 18-year-old Jeremy Reyes was impressive in his own right in just his 2nd start at the full-season level. After allowing an RBI double to Brooks Brannon to give Salem a 1-0 lead in the first, the young righty settled in nicely, dancing in and out of danger across 4 innings. He capped his matinee performance by working out of a bases loaded, one out 4th inning with a strikeout and lineout. Reyes would punch out 5 in his outing before turning it over to the pen in the 5th.

Both bullpens would pick up right where the starters left off, as Roymar Blanco came in with a man on in the top of the 6th and induced a pop up and double play within 3 pitches. Adel Dilone replaced Reyes in the 5th, and would hurl 3 scoreless innings as he utilized his cutter and slider to keep the Sox off the board. Dilone's performance gave the offense a chance to get going late, and the Jackets would take advantage, tying the game in the 8th thanks to a Bryson Worrell triple and sac fly from Kade Kern. Augusta would put two men on later in the inning, but Luis Sanchez groundout out to concede the frame.

With a tie game late, both sides posted zeroes in their next frames, with Juan Sanchez coming in to go 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 8thand Nathanael Cruz working around a leadoff double from Will Verdung to strand the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th. Sanchez returned for the 9th, and was rudely greeted with a leadoff single from Andy Lugo. Lugo stole second, and remained there with two outs as Antonio Anderson came to the plate. The switch hitter would need just one pitch, and although he got jammed on an inside fastball that shattered the bat, Anderson's soft line drive blooped over the head of shortstop Leiker Figueroa to score Lugo and give Salem a series-opening win.

The two sides have five more meetings this week, including two before the first half comes to a close following Thursday's slate of games. Both teams get the chance to sleep in tomorrow, as the next three games will all be played at 7:05 PM. Didier Fuentes is slated to start for Augusta tomorrow, making his first start against Salem after allowing one run in five innings as a reliever in the series back in May. Luis Cohen takes the ball for the Red Sox, having shut out the Jackets last time he saw them.

