Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.18 vs Carolina

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves that affect the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Elvis Novas has been added to the Fireflies active roster.

There are no corresponding moves. Novas will wear jersey #25.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

The Fireflies kick-off their final series of the first half at Segra Park with a doubleheader tonight beginning at 6 pm. RHP Ismael Michel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia to resume game one in the fifth inning and Carolina counters with RHP Jesus Rivero (3-2, 6.55 ERA). In game two, RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 3.21 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Carolina goes with RHP Manuel Rodriguez (2-4, 3.19 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. It's also Pack the Park for local non-profits. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES OUSTED 11-10 IN ZANY, 11-INNING GAME: The Fireflies fell 11-10 in a see-saw 11 inning contest to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The game featured seven lead changes after the sixth inning. The Fireflies added one in the top of the 11th. Two sacrifices allowed the placed runner, Erick Torres to motor home and give Columbia a 10-9 advantage. The lead didn't hold long though. With runners on the corners and one out, Drew Bowser roped a double to the wall to score Jacob Wetzel and Andy Garriola to lift the Pelicans over the Fireflies 11-10. Both teams traded runs in the 10th frame. A wild pitch scored Erick Pena to give Columbia the lead in the top of the 10th and Myrtle Beach countered with a Frank Hernandez base knock that brought home Drew Bowser to tie the game 5-5.

FIRST-CLASS FIREFLIES: Columbia's pitching staff has been hot in the month of June. The club is 10-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 games over the month. The club has 107 strikeouts in 127.2 innings of work while maintaining a 1.13 WHIP and a .297 opposing average. In all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), The Fireflies have the second-best ERA and third-best WHIP. They trail the Frisco Rough Riders, who have a 2.13 ERA over the stretch and the Birmingham Barons and Bowie Baysox, who have WHIPs of 1.05 and 1.12, respectively.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. Emmanuel Reyes hasn't been scoreless, but he has been an innings eater in June, working 15 frames to the tune of a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA. Both Reyes and Martin have been fantastic since the Calendar turned to May. Reyes has spun 36 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA and not to be outdone, the former Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Martin has a zany 1.69 ERA across his last 32 innings.

POWERING PENA: Thursday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his fifth round tripper of the season. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 24 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and five this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017).

ROSADO RAISES THE BAR: Fireflies reliever Jarold Rosado has been on a roll. The righty hasn't allowed a run in five outings dating back to May 26. The stretch goes 7.1 frames and he has 10 punchouts while allowing one hit and three walks. Rosado's success can trace back to his walk rate year-over-year. Last season, he walked 23 of the 138 hitters he faced (16.7%) and this year he has lowered that rate to 5.7%.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES: Sunday when the Fireflies lost in 11 innings to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, they were officially eliminated from first-half playoff contention and Kannapolis cliinched the South Division crown. The second-half of the 2024 season officially begins Friday, June 21.

TAKING IT HOME: The Fireflies have been decidedly better at Segra Park than away from home this year. The club is 20-11 at the friendly confines and 14-16 when they travel on the road.

