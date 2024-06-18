Mudcats Beat Columbia, Clinch First Half Division Title

June 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats have earned a spot in the Carolina League playoffs for a second consecutive season. Carolina earned the berth after clinching the North Division Championship for the first half, after beating the Columbia Fireflies, 3-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Carolina (39-23) took the lead in the last of the eighth inning on back-to-back RBI hits from Daniel Guilarte and Cooper Pratt to give the Mudcats a 3-1 advantage.

Columbia (34-28) scored a run in the ninth but nothing else as Aidan Maldonado notched the save.

Jesus Rivero worked 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn the victory.

The doubleheader continues tonight and series moves forward tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 when they face the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.