RiverDogs Suffer First Inning Knockout in Series-Opening Loss to Lynchburg

June 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Luis Hernandez in action

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Luis Hernandez in action(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Lynchburg Hillcats scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, running away from the Charleston RiverDogs for a 16-10 victory Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The 16 runs scored by Lynchburg were the most allowed by the RiverDogs in a game since the 2021 season. The RiverDogs also set season-highs in runs scored and hits. The game was played in front of 3,829 fans.

RiverDogs starter Chandler Murphy was chased after facing eight batters, having allowed six hits and a walk. The right-hander allowed seven runs, representing the first time he surrendered more than one run in a game all season. The first four batters of the contest all reached base safely, with both Jaison Chourio and Esteban Gonzalez collecting RBI singles. Lynchburg (36-28) sent 13 hitters to the plate in total, scoring nine runs in the process.

The Hillcats added four runs against Manuel De La Rosa in the second and one more in the third against Luis Hernandez to build the lead as large as 14-0.

The RiverDogs (26-37) never rolled over, instead reaching the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single from Adrian Santana. The team enjoyed their most prolific offensive inning of the campaign in the sixth to make things a bit more interesting. Elis Barreat began the attack with an RBI fielder's choice. Carlos Colmenarez, Enderson Delgado and Santana each added RBI singles and Jhon Diaz drove in a pair with a double as the Dogs scored seven runs to close within 14-8.

Each side scored a pair of runs in the final three innings to reach the final margin of 16-10. The RiverDogs were outhit in the contest 16-13. Chourio finished with three hits and four RBI to lead the Hillcats. Juan Benjamin also had three hits as every player in the Lynchburg lineup collected at least one hit. The RiverDogs received three hits and three RBI from Santana. Colmenarez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-5 night.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted another Dog Day Tuesday at The Joe courtesy of Twisted Tea. The featured breed this week was the retriever, with all types of retrievers joining a parade through the concourse during the game.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Engert Garcia (1-3, 4.68) will make his second start of the season for the RiverDogs. RHP Rorik Maltrud (4-1, 2.68) will counter for the Hillcats. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Carson Williams bobblehead as part two of the RiverDogs three-peat bobblehead collection.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.